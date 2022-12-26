CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Cut to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

