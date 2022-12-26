CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

