AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE DIT opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.46. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

