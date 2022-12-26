AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE DIT opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.46. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About AMCON Distributing
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.