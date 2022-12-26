StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Articles

