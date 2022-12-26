New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Residential Investment

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

