Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

