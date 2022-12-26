United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
UAMY stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
