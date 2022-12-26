United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

UAMY stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

