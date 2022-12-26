StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $349,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

