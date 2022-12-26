Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eastern from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Eastern Announces Dividend

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.87%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

