StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

