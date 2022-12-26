StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

