Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $4.66 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.72.
Azure Power Global Limited operates as independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. It builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.
