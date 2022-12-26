OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Head to Head Review

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 1.47 -$23.00 million ($0.61) -7.75 PetVivo $120,000.00 164.89 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.36

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.6% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OraSure Technologies and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -13.38% -7.67% -6.24% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.70%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than PetVivo.

Risk & Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats PetVivo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND genomics laboratory services. In addition, the company provides ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; offers Colli-Pee collection device for the volumetric collection of first void urine; and manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the academic research and commercial applications, including ancestry, disease risk management, lifestyle, and animal testing. Further, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

