Head-To-Head Contrast: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Himax Technologies and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Peraso has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 193.84%. Given Peraso’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.0% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Peraso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 24.24% 41.04% 21.14% Peraso -119.18% -61.31% -52.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himax Technologies and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.76 $436.90 million $1.93 3.48 Peraso $5.68 million 3.28 -$10.91 million ($0.59) -1.44

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc. operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and programmable hyperspeed engine to allow user-defined functions or algorithms. In addition, the company offers quad partition rate which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products enable various applications, such as 5G with low latency and high reliability, multi-gigabit, mmWave links over 25 kilometers, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

