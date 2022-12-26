Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Financial Review

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and 1847’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.37 -$16.49 million ($0.33) -15.48 1847 $30.66 million 0.05 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

1847 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

28.1% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -1.81% -12.00% 3.35% 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 1 0 3.00 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 213.11%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than 1847.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats 1847 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

