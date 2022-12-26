PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 164.89 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.36 Merit Medical Systems $1.07 billion 3.75 $48.45 million $1.08 65.60

Analyst Recommendations

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Merit Medical Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Merit Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Merit Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merit Medical Systems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68% Merit Medical Systems 5.43% 14.14% 9.20%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats PetVivo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coated tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, it provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; gastroenterology products; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. The company sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

