Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Critical Analysis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 3.75 -$95.32 million -0.39 -5.00 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.37 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -12.42

Alithya Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -61.16% -19.14% -16.89% Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nextdoor and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nextdoor and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 104.10%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 160.07%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

