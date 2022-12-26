Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Head to Head Review

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 5.28% 11.60% 5.68% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stride and NaaS Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.69 billion 0.82 $107.13 million $2.14 15.07 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.30 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Stride has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Stride shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stride and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 0 2 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.80%. Given Stride’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Stride beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. Stride, Inc. serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

