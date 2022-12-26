Analyzing Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Echo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ECTE – Get Rating) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Echo Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Echo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Echo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies $440,000.00 52.42 -$31.92 million N/A N/A

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Echo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioSig Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Echo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Echo Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Echo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies -18,074.21% -380.63% -273.71%

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Echo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Echo Therapeutics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development of non-invasive, and wireless continuous glucose monitoring system for use in the diabetes outpatient market. It offers needle-free skin preparation device as a platform technology that allows for enhanced skin permeation enabling extraction of analytes, such as glucose and delivery of topical pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

