FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 133,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

