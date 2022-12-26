Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Target Price at $142.30

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,675,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,843,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $2,022,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 601.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,364,000 after purchasing an additional 289,168 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

RY opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

