Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $206.46

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

