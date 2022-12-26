Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 198.21% and a negative net margin of 220.41%. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

