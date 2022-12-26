Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $75.00

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

