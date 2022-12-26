Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 7.33.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Getty Images Trading Down 0.2 %

Getty Images stock opened at 5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a 12-month low of 4.51 and a 12-month high of 37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

