Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $196.75

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.75.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.80. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.