Brokerages Set Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) PT at $29.83

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,653,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,528,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after buying an additional 714,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

