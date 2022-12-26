Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Up 9.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 304,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

