InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $46.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get InMode alerts:

Institutional Trading of InMode

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InMode by 122.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 174.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,925 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $73.75.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.