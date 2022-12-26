The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.71. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $661.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

