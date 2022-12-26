Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $42.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Bank of America by 303.2% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 31,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 95.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 627,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

