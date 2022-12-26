Charah Solutions Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, December 30th (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, December 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 30th.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Charah Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.50. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,597,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,869.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 619,750 shares of company stock valued at $481,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

