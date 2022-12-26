Critical Survey: IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.89 $5.78 million $1.86 9.23 Flagstar Bancorp $1.85 billion 1.08 $533.00 million $5.06 7.42

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IF Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. IF Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 19.03% 7.71% 0.73% Flagstar Bancorp 18.78% 10.52% 1.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IF Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats IF Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of seven full-service banking offices located in Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, Bourbonnais, and Champaign, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third-party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

