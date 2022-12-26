Critical Survey: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) versus H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% H&R Block 15.56% -613.29% 18.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XWELL and H&R Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

XWELL presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 299.79%. H&R Block has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than H&R Block.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XWELL and H&R Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.48 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.21 H&R Block $3.46 billion 1.76 $551.21 million $3.25 12.05

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&R Block has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&R Block beats XWELL on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, the company offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

