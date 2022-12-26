GAMCO Investors (GAMI) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GAMCO Investors to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. GAMCO Investors pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors’ competitors have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $301.13 million $73.20 million 6.95 GAMCO Investors Competitors $6.83 billion $1.43 billion 11.81

This table compares GAMCO Investors and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAMCO Investors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 19.78% 51.48% 24.10% GAMCO Investors Competitors 1.42% 16.36% 5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAMCO Investors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A GAMCO Investors Competitors 464 2016 2165 53 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 9.55%. Given GAMCO Investors’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAMCO Investors has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GAMCO Investors competitors beat GAMCO Investors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

