America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Critical Analysis

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors 88.87% 20.85% 4.95% Coinbase Global -24.25% -20.19% -1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for America First Multifamily Investors and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 4 8 12 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

America First Multifamily Investors presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $85.70, indicating a potential upside of 141.46%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

8.8% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares America First Multifamily Investors and Coinbase Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 6.04 $38.10 million $2.88 6.46 Coinbase Global $7.84 billion 1.03 $3.62 billion ($6.07) -5.85

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America First Multifamily Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

