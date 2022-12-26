Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) vs. Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Head-To-Head Review

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Capgemini shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capgemini 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Bowman Consulting Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Capgemini has a consensus price target of $215.20, suggesting a potential upside of 552.12%. Given Capgemini’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capgemini is more favorable than Bowman Consulting Group.

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capgemini has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $149.97 million 1.87 $300,000.00 $0.27 78.07 Capgemini $21.49 billion 1.32 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 1.50% 4.10% 2.39% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Capgemini on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Capgemini

(Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has a strategic partnership with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

