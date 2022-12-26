Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $36.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Price Performance

Adecco Group stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.