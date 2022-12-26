Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) vs. Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Head to Head Comparison

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -5.68% -4.25% -1.91% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -147.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.9% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ceragon Networks and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Global Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $290.77 million 0.55 -$14.83 million ($0.21) -9.05 Global Technologies $120,000.00 23.16 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceragon Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Global Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also uses microwave technology for ultra-high speed, ultra-low latency communication for wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Global Technologies

(Get Rating)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.