Brokerages Set Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price at $43.38

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($44.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.28) to €40.75 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,884,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

