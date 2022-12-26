Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) PT at C$23.40

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$21.92 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$13.36 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.02.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

