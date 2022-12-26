Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$66.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$63.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.18. The company has a market cap of C$37.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.