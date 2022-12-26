The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $783.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $783.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 685 ($8.32) to GBX 725 ($8.81) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.88) to GBX 683 ($8.30) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.48) to GBX 950 ($11.54) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $35.83 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

