Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $9.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Nikola Stock Up 5.2 %

NKLA stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,024,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nikola news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,024,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,256,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,805. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Nikola by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nikola by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

