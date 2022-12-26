MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $15.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 0.79. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.