Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target at $59.50

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBI. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $918.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.59. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

