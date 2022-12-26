Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $9.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Stock Performance

Vroom stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

