FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $11.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Cowen cut their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FIGS to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.39.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $128.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

