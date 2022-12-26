Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$96.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.69.

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,554.24.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

