Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $2,903.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

STRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.80) to GBX 2,750 ($33.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,680 ($32.56) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4666 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.